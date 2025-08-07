Mud Monsters Devastated In Series Finale

August 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sauget, IL - The Mud Monsters were one strike from a crucial road series win against the Gateway Grizzlies on Thursday afternoon. That was until Sawyer Smith collected his first professional hit off of Sergio Sanchez bringing home two runs and handing the series to Gateway with a 5-4 win. Mississippi (36-38) suffered a fourth walk-off defeat this season three of them coming with Sanchez on the mound in a save opportunity.

Jeremy Peguero who got the start for Mississippi pitched well in his third start of the season. The important job that Peguero had was to keep the Mud Monsters in the game over the first four to five innings of the ballgame. The lefty did just that giving up three hits and three runs over five innings. Two of the runs came on a two-run homerun by DJ Stewart in the fourth.

In the fifth, Edwin Mateo hit an automatic double that scored Abdiel Diaz which at the time gave the Grizzlies a 3-1 lead. Jack Holman (1-for-4) had brought home the first run for Mississippi on a double scoring Kyle Booker (1-for-5).

Samil De La Rosa (3-for-3) continued his hot hitting by getting the Mud Monsters a run closer with a single to center that scored Davis Bradshaw (1-for-3). Matt Hickey took over for Bennett Stice, the starter for Gateway, in the seventh and gave up the tying run to Victor Diaz (0-for-2) on a groundball to short that brought home Nilo Rijo (2-for-4).

Rijo two pitches into the ninth, drilled a homerun that gave the Mud Monsters the lead and a chance to win the series against their division rivals. After three scoreless innings from Carl Brice and Chris Barraza, Sanchez came on for his 13th save of the year. A hit by pitch and a walk gave the Grizzlies the tying and winning runs on base in the ninth. Sanchez got a popout from Edwin Mateo to record the second out. With Sawyer Smith at the place and the Grizzlies down to their final strike, Smith laced a double to left scoring Stewart and Diaz giving Gateway the win.

Mississippi travels to Joliet to take on the Slammers (36-38) who has an identical record and are in a tie for first place with the Mud Monsters. Joliet still has a game to play tonight as they look to avoid a sweep against the Lake Erie Crushers in Avon, Ohio. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:35 CDT from Slammers Stadium in Joliet, Illinois.







