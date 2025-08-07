Sixteen Runs Boom Y'alls to Sweep of Schaumburg

August 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, exploded offensively, to the tune of 16 runs beat Schaumburg 16-6, sweeping the three game series.

For the third straight day, the Y'alls wouldn't take long to open up the scoring. Tyler Shaneyfelt found his way to base, immediately being driven in by a Dalen Thompson double, opening the scoring for Florence in the first. The runs wouldn't stop there, as a pair of doubles would add two more runs for the Y'alls, giving starter Shaun Gamelin a three run lead before ever stepping on the mound.

Schaumburg would strike back in the second, homering and outing up a pair of runs on Gamelin. He wouldn't give them many more opportunities after that, settling into a five inning start, allowing just three runs and striking out three.

The offense would back up the pitching, opening up three run innings in both the third and the fourth, backed by RBI knocks from Henry Hunter and Brendan Bobo in the two innings, with Bobo coming just a home run away from the cycle.

Gamelin's day was done after five, as he would leave the game with a 9-3 lead for the bullpen and Carter Hines, who would throw a scoreless sixth, working into the seventh, only allowing one run.

The Y'alls' offense didn't slow down in the seventh, bringing 12 men to the plate, scoring six of them to extend the lead to 12, putting the game out of reach for the Boomers.

The bullpen would shut things down for the third day in a row, as August Souza would come in after Carter Hines, getting through the eighth, passing the ball to Jett Lodes. Lodes would work through traffic to spin a scoreless ninth, closing the game down for the Y'alls.

The Y'alls win 16-6 over Schaumburg, sweeping the series from the Boomers, Florence's fourth sweep of the year, and second in a row. The sweep extends the Y'alls season high win streak up to six games, clinches the season series against Schaumburg, and moves the team up to five games under .500 for the first time since May.

Florence will now travel over to Lake Erie to start a three game, weekend series with the Crushers. Zac Westcott will start Friday for Florence, coming into the game off three quality starts with the Y'alls. First pitch in Avon is scheduled for 7:05.







