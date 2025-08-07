Otters Fall to Set up Rubber Match Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (25-49) fell to the New York Boulders (41-30) on Wednesday night, 9-1.

It was Parker Brahms who took the mound for Evansville in this one. He started off strong, retiring the side in the first frame.

In the second, the Boulders would strike for the first time. They scored two thanks to a couple of doubles and an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Brahms would quickly recover, beginning with the last out of the second, he would retire 11 straight batters to get into the sixth without any more trouble.

In that sixth inning, New York scored two more. A two-RBI single extended their lead to 4-0 over the Otters. Once again, Brahms battled through the adversity. He would get through the seventh inning with only four runs against him. This is Brahms' second straight start with seven innings pitched.

The Otters would strike back in the bottom of the seventh frame. Jared Campbell led off the inning with a walk to get the rally started. He was later driven in on a single from JJ Cruz. That would make it 4-1 heading into the eighth.

Eventually, New York would get the best of Evansville, winning 9-1 on the night.

This is the second straight night where an Evansville starter went into the seventh and had a consecutive batters out streak of eight or more.

Evansville will conclude the series tomorrow against New York at 6:35 p.m. CT. It will be a Thirsty Thursday with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

