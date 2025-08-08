Boulders Come up Just Short in Schaumburg

Schaumburg, IL -- The New York Boulders have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 4th of July Weekend, dropping an agonizing 9-8 decision in their series opener against the Schaumburg Boomers at Wintrust Field.

It was a scoreless pitchers' duel for the first five innings between New York RHP Blaine Traxel (L, 1-1 / 6.2 IP 7 R, 9 H, 2 BB, 7 K) and Schaumburg LHP Cole Cook (W, 9-3), with the Boulders breaking through in the top of the sixth as they grabbed a 3-0 lead on RBI singles from 3B Santino Rosso and C Jack Scanlon, and a ribby double by CF Ryan Vogel.

The good guys made it 5-0 in the seventh on DH Jason Agresti 's two-run homer, but Traxel couldn't hold the lead and gave up a three-run homer to 3B Nick Podkul in the bottom half, followed moments later by a script-flipping grand slam off the bat of Frontier League HR and RBI leader Anthony Calarco as the Boomers' DH swatted his franchise record 21st big fly and collected RBI's 94, 95, 96, and 97.

The bad guys scored two huge insurance in the bottom of the eighth vs. RHP Scott Harper before the Boulders (41-32) nearly completed a miracle ninth inning comeback; 1B Christian Ficca made it 9-6 with a one-out, RBI single, and Rosso cracked a two-out, two-run double, but was stranded on second base as the Boomers (47-29) put the brakes on a four-game skid.

Also of note:

* SS Austin Dennis (2-for-5) extended his hitting streak to 11 games and has at least one hit in 17 of the last 18 games; he also added to his league-high hit total (now 109) and scored his league-leading 75th run of the season.

* Agresti (3-for-5) extended his hitting streak to 11 games * Vogel (3-for-4) extended his hitting streak to 6 games and had more than two hits for the first time since May 17th

The Boulders will try to even the series tomorrow (Saturday) night, with first pitch in Schaumburg again scheduled for 7:30pm EDT.

