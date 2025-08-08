Down East Bird Dawgs Set Record with $200.25 Cheesesteak

August 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs have cooked up a new milestone, literally.

During Thursday's doubleheader against the Sussex County Miners, the team unveiled and sold the world's most expensive cheesesteak available at a concession stand, priced at $200.25. The extravagant sandwich features a lineup of rare and luxurious ingredients, all served at Historic Grainger Stadium.

The $200 cheesesteak includes:

Kagoshima Wagyu beef, graded 5A with a 12 rating (the highest possible)

White truffle oil

Duck fat-sautéed vegetables, including Cipollini onions and organic red and green bell peppers

Truffle carpaccio made with black summer truffles

Semolina sesame loaf bread

24K edible gold flakes (99.9% pure)

Caciotta al Tartufo cheese, an Italian semi-soft cheese infused with black truffle shavings and made from cow's and sheep's milk, matured for 60 to 75 days.

The ingredients for the cheesesteak were supplied by Cheney Brothers, a leading food distributor in the Southeast.

"We wanted to do something special for our fans and for Kinston," Bird Dawgs general manager Shari Massengill said. "And to all of Philadelphia, we're letting you know, we're not afraid to take on a challenge."

Bird Dawgs fans, if you want to get your paws on this golden cheesesteak, call 252-549-4388 to preorder before its limited run on Aug. 22 and 23 at Historic Grainger Stadium.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.







