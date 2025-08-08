Seventh Inning Rally Stuns New York Before a Record Crowd

August 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a 5-0 deficit en route to a 9-8 victory over the New York Boulders, the 27th comeback victory of the season in front of a franchise record setting 8,189 fans at Wintrust Field on Friday night.

New York broke open a scoreless game with three runs in the top of the sixth and added a pair in the seventh. The Boomers had managed just four hits entering the bottom of the seventh but tallied five while sending 10 men to the plate. The first two batters of the inning reached base for Nick Podkul, who put the Boomers on the board with a three-run homer. Anthony Calarco came through with the bases loaded and two outs, blasting a grand slam to right for his franchise record setting 21st homer of the season. The lead grew to 9-5 behind a pair of insurance runs in the eighth. The runs were needed as New York scored three times in the ninth and left the tying run in scoring position.

Cole Cook threw seven innings to record his ninth victory of the season, tied for the league lead. Dallas Woolfolk worked the eighth and Mitch White polished off the comeback win. The Boomers finished with 11 hits as eight different individuals posted at least one. Podkul, Christian Fedko and Calarco all notched a pair. The team also walked five times in the win, which broke a four-game slide. Fedko walked twice and reached base four times.

The Boomers (47-29), who are back to 1.5 games ahead of Gateway in the West Division, will continue the series with the New York Boulders on Saturday night at 6:30pm. Limited tickets remain for the contest which will feature loads of fun. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a PIVOT Friends bobblehead thanks to Ascension Illinois on Friends Night. The contest will also feature postgame fireworks. The fun of the 2025 season is winding down and this weekend is the final weekend remaining at home in the regular season. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







