Tri-City Snaps Four-Game Win Streak

August 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (44-29) fell 10-9 against the Trois-Rivières Aigles (32-43) on Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The series opener and Taylor Swift Night were presented by PKS Investments.

Mathieu Vallée opened the game with a single off Arlo Marynczak. Vallée moved to second after Marynczak threw the ball away on a pickoff attempt. Vallée then went to third on a passed ball and scored on a groundout from LP Pelletier to give the Aigles a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City responded in the bottom of the first. Jesen Therrien walked Cam Jones. Oscar Campos belted a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, to give the ValleyCats a 2-1 lead.

Vallée doubled in the third inning and proceeded to steal third base. Brandon Hylton singled in a run to tie the game. Luis Curbelo singled Hylton to second. Hylton then stole third, and came around on a throwing error from Chris Burgess to pull Trois-Rivières ahead, 3-2.

Jones and Campos singled in the home half of the third. Demias Jimerson reached on a 4-6 fielder's choice, and Jones advanced to third. Ian Walters evened the game, 3-3, with a single.

Tri-City retook the lead in the fourth. Josh Leslie laid down a bunt single and moved to second on a throwing error from Luis Curbelo. Dylan Broderick grounded out and Leslie advanced to third. Amani Larry lifted a sac fly and Jones followed with a single along with a stolen base. Campos walked and Jimerson singled home Jones to put the ValleyCats on top, 5-3.

Broderick tripled off Lucas Vega in the sixth and scored on a single from Larry to make it a 6-3 contest.

Walters singled in the seventh off Cal Carver and went to third on a double from Burgess. Leslie brought in Walters with a single. Burgess then scored on a passed ball, which gave the ValleyCats an 8-3 advantage.

The Aigles fought back in the eighth. Hylton, Curbelo, and Juan Carlos Negret each singled off Duke Brotherton to load the bases. John Montes belted a grand slam to cut the deficit to 8-7.

Vallée greeted Brayhans Barreto with a single in the ninth and Pelletier walked. Hylton pushed across a bunt single; Vallée came around on the play and Pelletier moved to third. Curbelo hit into an 8-4 double play, which scored Curbelo. Negret followed up with a home run to give Trois-Rivières a 10-8 lead.

Marynczak received a no-decision. He pitched five frames, allowing three runs, one earned on eight hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Therrien was also handed a no-decision. He worked five frames, giving up five runs on eight hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Alexander Castro walked Walters in the ninth. Burgess singled Walters to second, and Tony Livermore entered as a pinch-runner. Javeyan Williams laid down a sac bunt. Leslie then lifted a sac fly to trim the deficit to 10-9. Castro struck out Broderick to end the game. Castro pitched an inning and secured his fourth save of the season.

Wendell Floranus (1-0) earned the win. He tossed a scoreless eighth, striking out one.

Barreto (1-3) received the loss. He pitched an inning, yielding three runs on three hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Tri-City looks to even the series tomorrow, Saturday, August 9th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TROIS-RIVIÉRES 10 | TRI-CITY 9

W: Wendell Floranus (1-0)

L: Brayhans Barreto (1-3)

S: Alexander Castro (4)

Time of Game: 3:10

Attendance: 2,888

The ValleyCats continue their 23rd season in the Capital Region. On August 9th, sport your favorite jersey for Hockey Night and National Align Your Teeth Day presented by Adirondack Orthodontics. Any fan who shows up to the Box Office with a hockey jersey on will receive a $1 discount on their ticket. In addition, we will celebrate Faith & Family Night and we are offering special $17 packages for a reserved box ticket that comes with a $5 loaded value to be utilized on concessions and merchandise. Click on the following link and use the password "faith". Tickets can be purchased here, or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).







Frontier League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.