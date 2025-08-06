Jackals Concede Five Home Runs; Fall to ValleyCats

August 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, N.Y. - The New Jersey Jackals (22-49) fell to the Tri-City ValleyCats (42-28) 14-7.

New Jersey raced out to a 3-0 advantage in the first inning beginning with a delayed double-steal that scored Bryson Parks. Two batters later, Arbert Cipion lifted a sacrifice fly that drove in Luis Acevedo. The next hitter, Issac Bellony launched a solo home run to grow the lead to 3-0.

Tri-City answered in the home first when Oscar Campos in his first game back in about a month, skied a three-run blast to even the score at 3-3. On the next pitch, Jake Reinisch cleared the fence with a solo shot, putting the ValleyCats ahead 4-3.

In the home second, Tri-City tacked on four more, two off of Campos' second home run of the night, ballooning their lead to 8-3.

In the fourth frame, Chris Burgess joined the home run parade with a three-run big fly, growing the ValleyCats' advantage to 11-3. In the sixth, the Jackals cut into the margin when Sebastian Mueller lofted a sacrifice fly, which allowed Cipion to score, slicing the gap to 11-4. However, in the ensuing half inning, Burgess tattooed his second round-tripper of the night to make it 14-4.

New Jersey scored three unanswered to close out the night in the eighth. Sam Angelo singled to plate Mueller. Later in the inning, Gilberto Torres drilled his first professional RBI on a single that sent in Angelo and Jimmy Costin, which trimmed the deficit to 14-7.

Tommy Lawrence (L, 0-2) took the loss, tossing six innings, allowing 14 runs with two strikeouts. Max Martzolf relieved him with a pair of shutout frames.

Wes Albert (W, 3-1) earned the win after throwing six innings, conceding four runs with three strikeouts. Brayhans Barreto gave up three runs in 1.2 frames of relief. Nate Nabholz closed it out, facing four hitters in 1.1 innings of work.

The Jackals try to even the series in Wednesday's middle bill. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







