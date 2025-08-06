Franco's Homer Powers Crushers to 6-2 Win

August 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (42-30) put together another solid team win on Wednesday night. They defeated the Joliet Slammers (36-38) by a score of 6-2.

Like on Tuesday night, both starting pitchers were dealing through the first several innings. Also like Tuesday night, Joliet scored first. 1B Bryant Flete hit an RBI single into center field to start the scoring in the top of the 4th.

The Crushers pounced back in the 5th with a leadoff double from 3B Kenen Irizarry. CF Dario Gomez laid down a beautiful sacrifice bunt to draw in the Joliet infield, then LF Sebastian Alexander shot a liner through the left side to drive home Irizarry.

In the 6th, the Crushers put men on first and second for RF Sam Franco, who played the Slammer's pitcher like a book in what could be the at-bat of the year. He squared around to bunt and took ball one, then pulled back a bunt and slashed a foul ball. Then, Franco put the bunt back on and took ball two before baiting a 2-1 chocolate chip cookie fastball and depositing it over the left field wall to put the Crushers up 4-1.

LHP Jack Eisenbarger pitched quite well in his 15th start of 2025. He exited with the lead after another quality start. His final line: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K.

The Slammers pushed across a run in the 7th on an RBI single by 3B Ian Battipaglia. RHP Brandyn Sittinger came in and got the final out of the inning to keep Lake Erie up 4-2.

1B Scout Knotts got the run right back in the bottom of the inning with a ground single up the middle. Then, they got some extra insurance on an infield RBI single by Sebastian Alexander in the 8th to go up 6-2. That score would hold, and the Crushers walked away with a series win.

Jack Eisenbarger (8-2) was excellent in a winning effort. Joliet starter Aidan McEvoy (4-5) was pinned with the loss with the runs from the 6th inning homer going on his line.

The Crushers will finish up their series with Joliet tomorrow, August 7th at 7:05pm. It's another Thirsty Thursday, featuring $3 16 oz. draft beers. Come thirsty and ready to watch some Crushers baseball! T ickets are online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets !

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.