Mud Monsters Drop Game One

August 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Sauget, IL - The Mud Monsters (35-37) fell in the first game of their series against the Gateway Grizzlies (44-28) who stand in second place in the West division. The offense tallied eight hits but didn't score until the final two frames of the game. Brenton Thiels was the only pitcher to not give up a run as he pitched the eighth inning.

Mississippi who starts a six-game road trip to Gateway and Joliet, the two teams that are directly in front of the Mud Monsters in the standings. With the Mud Monsters only have three more series at home it puts all the more pressure on the games on the road for a team that has struggled to win road games as of late.

Gateway scored the first run of the day on a single to left field by Gabe Holt that brought home Dale Thomas. The Grizzlies scored in three consecutive innings as in the fourth, Thomas hit a sacrifice fly to score Mark Shallenberger. An error by Jack Holman at first base sparked the three-run homerun by DJ Stewart that came in the bottom of the fifth.

In the seventh, four straight batters for the Grizzlies drove in a run with three of them coming on hits off of Ben Riley-Flowers. Mississippi did get two in the eighth on the first homerun of the season by Davis Bradshaw (2-for-4). They brought home one more in the ninth when Nick Hassan (1-for-4) slammed his second dinger of the year. The offense wasn't enough but hopes to be a sign to tell for the Mud Monsters who are coming off a series split with division-leading Schaumburg. First pitch from Arsenal BG Ballpark comes tomorrow at 6:30 pm CDT.







Frontier League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.