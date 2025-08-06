Wild Things Offense Continues to Sputter in Middle Game

August 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wild Things dropped their second-consecutive game against the Windy City ThunderBolts at EQT Park, falling 3-1. A strong pitching performance from Windy City prevented the Wild Things from scoring more than one run in the loss.

The game remained scoreless through four innings until the ThunderBolts' Josh Gibson hit a two-out double along the left field line that led to Zach Beadle's RBI single into left field, giving the ThunderBolts a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Back-to-back singles from Ethan Wilder and Kyle Edwards with one out put the Wild Things into scoring position in the bottom of the fifth inning. A passed ball charged to Beadle advanced both runners, and a safety squeeze from Three Hillier brought home Wilder to tie the game 1-1.

A leadoff infield single and two stolen bases from Cam Phelts got things started for the ThunderBolts in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Daryl Ruiz earned an RBI with a single to right field, scoring Phelts and allowing Windy City to reclaim the lead, 2-1. As the inning continued, Ruiz advanced to second on a wild pitch, and David Maberry was walked by Wild Things starter Jordan DiValerio. Still with just one out in the inning, James Dunlap loaded the bases with a single to right field, which ended DiValerio's night on the mound.

Jordan DiValerio pitched 5.1 innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out four batters before the Wild Things brought in Andrew Herbert. The sixth inning ended after a throw to home plate on a fielder's choice and a lineout to left field, preventing Windy City from extending its lead to more than one.

After the Wild Things nearly tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, ThunderBolts' Daryl Ruiz led off the top of the eighth inning with a solo home run to right center field. Windy City extended its lead to 3-1.

Washington drops to 41-33 with the loss while Windy City moves to 29-45.

