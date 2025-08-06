Boomers Drop Tight Contest to Florence
August 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers erased an early deficit but succumbed to the Florence Y'Alls by a 5-3 score on Wednesday night at Wintrust Field.
Florence scored a run in the first and third against starter Ross Thompson to take the lead. Sam Kuchinski drilled his fifth homer of the season with one out in the bottom of the third to put the Boomers on the board. Chase Dawson was hit by a pitch and stole second before scoring on a single from Christian Fedko. Kuchinski gave the Boomers a 3-2 lead in the fifth by singling home Nick Podkul, who led off the inning with a double. Florence scored three runs in the seventh to once again grab the lead. The Boomers stranded the tying runs on base in the eighth and had the tying run at the plate in the ninth but could not come back.
The Boomers finished with seven hits in the contest. Kuchinski and Anthony Calarco both notched a pair. Thompson threw five strong innings, allowing just two runs. The pitching staff struck out 11 but also issued seven walks.
The Boomers (46-28), who remain 1.5 games ahead of Gateway in the West Division race, will have a quick turnaround with a 12:00pm Business Day Game presented by Aimbridge Hospitality on Thursday. RHP Eric Turner (7-1, 5.09) is the scheduled starter for Schaumburg opposite RHP Shaun Gamelin (3-5, 6.24). The fun of the 2025 season is winding down and this weekend is the final weekend remaining at home in the regular season. Tickets are running low for Friday and Saturday. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.
Frontier League Stories from August 6, 2025
- Bullpen Slams Door as Y'alls Win Fifth Straight - Florence Y'alls
- Boomers Drop Tight Contest to Florence - Schaumburg Boomers
- Boulders Roll in Evansville, Regain East Division Lead - New York Boulders
- Vailes Shines in Hard-Luck Loss - Gateway Grizzlies
- Titans Stumble in Middle Game, Drop Third Straight - Ottawa Titans
- Franco's Homer Powers Crushers to 6-2 Win - Lake Erie Crushers
- Pindel Pitches ThunderBolts to Third Straight Win - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Wild Things Offense Continues to Sputter in Middle Game - Washington Wild Things
- Rain Washes out Wednesday's Game against Sussex County - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Jackals Concede Five Home Runs; Fall to ValleyCats - New Jersey Jackals
- Mud Monsters Drop Game One - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Y'alls Win Barnburner over Schaumburg - Florence Y'alls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Schaumburg Boomers Stories
- Boomers Drop Tight Contest to Florence
- Ninth Inning Rally Falls Just Short
- Boomers Split at Mississippi
- Boomers Rally to Doubleheader Sweep
- Boomers and Mud Monsters Suspended