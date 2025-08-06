Pindel Pitches ThunderBolts to Third Straight Win

August 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - Buddie Pindel did not allow an earned run over eight innings as the ThunderBolts captured their third straight win, beating the Washington Wild Things 3-1 at EQT Park Wednesday night.

Pindel and Washington starter Jordan DiValerio matched each other out for out in the early innings. After four, the game remained scoreless and the two offenses had combined for just two hits.

In the top of the fifth, the Bolts (29-45) broke through for the first time. With two outs and no one on, Josh Gibson doubled and Zach Beadle followed with an RBI single.

Washington (41-33) immediately tied the score. In the bottom of the inning, Ethan Wilder and Kyle Edwards hit back-to-back singles and advanced on a passed ball. A Three Hillier squeeze bunt brought in the Wild Things' only run.

The Bolts claimed the lead for good in the top of the sixth. Cam Phelts singled and stole both second and third. Daryl Ruiz singled him home, making the score 2-1.

Washington's last chance to tie the score came in the seventh. They put two on base with two outs and pinch hitter Tyreque Reed hit a line drive to the right side. Gibson made a leaping grab to rob the hit and maintain the one-run lead.

Ruiz struck again in the eighth with a solo home run to add the final insurance run.

Pindel (6-6) earned the win with his second straight eight-inning performance. DiValerio (8-4) gave up two runs in 5.1 innings to take the loss. Jalen Evans pitched a 1-2-3- ninth for his first career save.

The Bolts go for the sweep on Thursday night with Isaac Milburn (2-0, 0.87) on the mound against Washington's Regi Grace (2-1, 3.77). First pitch from EQT Park is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.