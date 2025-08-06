Y'alls Win Barnburner over Schaumburg

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, used timely hitting and insurance runs to take the first game of the road trip, 8-7, over the Schaumburg Boomers.

Florence sent Bradley Wilson to the mound for his second start of the season, and he wouldn't have to wait for long for run support. Tyler Shaneyfelt would open up the game with a walk, and use his speed to get to third for Hank Zeisler to drive him in as just the third hitter of the day.

Wilson would settle in on the back of his offense, allowing just one baserunner through two innings, and working out of trouble in both the third and the fourth to keep the Boomers off the board.

The Florence offense would have a runner reach third in each of the first four innings, scoring a pair in the third and adding on another in the fourth, opening up a four run lead for Wilson.

Wilson would work into the sixth, on the back of retiring eight straight hitters, before Schaumburg would get to him for the first time all day, building up a four run sixth inning, calling for Florence's offense to rise back up and find a way back into the ballgame.

Brendan Bobo would be in the middle of things in the sixth inning, doubling to the wall in center, and eventually coming home to score on a Dalen Thompson single. The scoring would continue into the eighth, as the Y'alls would add on two more runs, once again with Hank Zeisler doubling,

his third RBI of the day.

Florence would add insurance as Brendan Bobo would homer in the ninth. The insurance run proved to be important as Schaumburg would bounce back in the bottom half of the final inning, loading the bases with nobody out.

Three runs would come across for the Boomers, with the winning run on second base in what was now a one run game in favor of Florence as August Souza would slam the door on the series opening win for the Y'alls.

The win is the fourth in a row for Florence and moves the Y'alls back to seven games below .500 at 32-39. Florence will look to take the series from the Boomers tomorrow night, sending Evan Webster to the mound for a 7:30 eastern time start in Schaumburg.







