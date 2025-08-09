Florence Loses Lead Late Again

August 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, lost to Lake Erie on a walkoff for the second game in a row, dropping the series with a 7-6 loss on Saturday night.

After a tough walk-off loss on Friday night, Florence rebounded quickly in the first inning against Lake Erie starter Ethan Smith. Returning to the lineup after a scorching hot Schaumburg series, Brendan Bobo drew first blood with an RBI single to score Hank Zeisler. With two runners on base, TJ Reeves smoked a 404-foot bomb to deep left field to give the Y'alls an early 4-0 lead.

The Y'alls sent RHP Agnel Miranda to the hill for his second professional start, looking to rebound after a four-inning, no-decision debut on August 3rd. Miranda fired a clean first inning before facing some trouble in the second when Lake Erie would piece together a couple of walks and two singles to cut the lead in half, 4-2.

Florence would strike again in the top of the fifth when Hank Zeisler and Brendan Bobo reached base with two outs and Reeves again at the plate. Zeisler and Bobo executed a double steal, but the pitch went wild, allowing Zeisler to score from second. One pitch later, Reeves ripped an RBI single to score Bobo and increase the lead to 6-2.

After Lake Erie scratched a run across in the bottom of the fifth, Edgar Martinez would enter the game with a 6-3 lead. Miranda finished with five complete frames, allowing four hits and three runs while collecting five punchouts. The first Lake Erie batter Martinez faced hit a home run to left field, making it 6-4 in the sixth inning.

Chris Lotito entered in the seventh inning, trying to slow down the Lake Erie offense from making a late comeback for the second night in a row. After an error by shortstop Hector Nieves, Lake Erie tagged Lotito for back-to-back hits to tie the game at 6-6.

In the top of the ninth, Zeisler started things off with a walk and stole second to move himself into scoring position, but the heart of the order couldn't convert. Jett Lodes entered in the bottom of the ninth, trying to keep the game tied and force extras. Lake Erie led off with a double, Lodes followed with a walk, a wild pitch moved both runners to scoring position, and a fly ball down the line brought home the winning run for the Crushers' third consecutive walkoff.

Florence and Lake Erie return for the finale tomorrow afternoon at Crushers Stadium with a 1:05 PM ET first pitch. Florence sends RHP Bradley Wilson to face off against Lake Erie's ace, RHP Anthony Escobar. The matchup will conclude the season series between the two division rivals.







Frontier League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.