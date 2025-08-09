Boomers Drop Middle Game with New York

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Aaron Simmons hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning but the lead was short lived as the Schaumburg Boomers dropped a 13-6 decision to the New York Boulders in the middle game of the weekend series before another sold out crowd of 8,022 at Wintrust Field on Saturday night.

New York grabbed the lead immediately as the leadoff batter, Austin Dennis, homered to start the game, the first of two runs in the inning. Schaumburg tied the game in the bottom of the second inning. Anthony Calarco led off the inning with his 22nd homer of the year, adding to his league lead and franchise record while driving home his 98th run of the season.

New York scored twice in the third but the Boomers led briefly in the bottom of the inning following the Simmons homer.

New York scored runs in six different innings with multiple runs in five frames to streak to the victory.

Four different pitchers appeared in the contest. Christian Johnson started and worked four innings, suffering the loss.

Hambleton Oliver returned and threw the fifth with Kai Taylor logging three innings and Nick Paciorek finishing out the game.

The Boomers finished with nine hits. Banks Tolley tallied three hits from the leadoff slot in his first game at the top of the order.

The Boomers (47-30) conclude the series and the homestand on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm. Sunday is Bark in the Park, bring your furry friends to the ballpark for a day that is all about them presented by Golf Rose Animal Hospital.

There will also be pregame catch on the field and postgame autographs. RHP Derek Salata (4-5, 6.88) is the scheduled starter while New York counters with LHP Mitchell Senger (1-1, 6.05). The fun of the 2025 season is winding down and this weekend is the final weekend remaining at home in the regular season. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







