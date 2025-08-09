Thunderbolts Beat Back Evansville for Win

August 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Three Thunderbolts pitchers held the Evansville Otters to just four hits as the Bolts pulled away late for a 6-1 win at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

Dennis Pierce led off the game with a triple for Evansville (27-50) but Tyler Wehrle retired the next three batters to strand him at third.

In the bottom of the inning, the Bolts (30-47) took a 1-0 lead. Michael Sandle singled, stole second and moved to third on a James Dunlap single. With the bases loaded, Grant Thoroman drew an RBI walk.

Daryl Ruiz doubled the lead in the third with a solo home run.

It remained 2-0 into the seventh, when Keenan Taylor hit a deep flyball down the leftfield line for Evansville. The ball was originally ruled foul but after a discussion, the umpires reversed their decision to call it a home run. Bolts manager Toby Hall was ejected arguing the reversal and Evansville seemed to capture momentum when Graham followed with a double.

With the tying run at second and no outs, Caleb Riedel came out of the bullpen and set down three straight batters, maintaining the lead.

The Bolts ran away, getting an RBI single from Sandle in the seventh. In the eighth inning, Jalen Greer and Josh Gibson singled and Cam Phelts pushed the lead to three with an RBI double. Sandle followed with a two-run double to make it 6-1.

Carsen Plumadore (1-2) picked up his first pro win with 1.2 innings of relief and Ryan Wiltse (0-5) allowed two runs over five innings to take the loss. Riedel retired the final nine hitters for his eighth save.

The Thunderbolts wrap up their brief home stand with a rubber match on JULIE Family Sunday at Ozinga Field. Dante Maietta (2-2, 5.48) starts for Windy City against Evansville's Braden Scott (5-4, 3.31). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.