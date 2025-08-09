Grizzlies Continue to Struggle in Washington

WASHINGTON, PA. - The Gateway Grizzlies were shut out 4-0 at EQT Park on Saturday night by the Washington Wild Things, dropping their second straight game along with the road series.

Early on, Zac Treece (4-3) matched Washington ace Kobe Foster (5-1) zero-for-zero, working around some traffic on the basepaths. But his lone mistake of the night came in the bottom of the fifth against Jeff Liquori, who hit a leadoff solo home run to make it 1-0. In the following frame, with two outs after the Grizzlies could not manage to turn an inning-ending double play, Ethan Wilder hit an RBI double to right field that eluded the glove of Jose Alvarez in right field, making the score 2-0.

The Gateway bats, meanwhile, continued to scuffle against Foster, who shut them out into the eighth inning. In that frame, Cole Brannen led off with a single, and Tyler Herron hit a ground ball slowly to Cole Fowler at second base. The Washington infielder came in to field the ball, an effort that took him right into Brannen's path before he dropped the ball trying to tag the Grizzlies' speedster out, giving Gateway the tying runs on base with no outs.

But after a pitching change, the Grizzlies sent the runners for third and second base, respectively, and Castillo's fly ball to shallow center field was caught by Ben Watson. It turned into a triple play with both runners caught well off their original bags, snuffing out the rally. The Grizzlies then gave up two more runs with two outs in the bottom of the inning before going down in order in the ninth, ending the frustrating game.

The Grizzlies will look to salvage the series finale on Sunday, August 10, sending Lukas Veinbergs to the mound against Washington's Sebastian Rodriguez. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. CT.







