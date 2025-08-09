Wilford Dominates in 'Cats' Middle Game Victory
August 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (45-29) defeated the Trois-Rivières Aigles (32-44) 4-3 on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. It was Hockey Night and the game was presented by Adirondack Orthodontics.
Trois-Rivières opened the scoring for the second straight night. Mathieu Vallée and Manny Garcia greeted Connor Wilford with a pair of singles in the first. Vallée then swiped third. Brandon Hylton doubled in a run and Garcia moved to third. Juan Carlos Negret lifted a sac fly to give the Aigles a 2-0 lead.
Tri-City countered in the bottom of the first. Mike Hansell walked Julian Boyd, who proceeded to steal second. Cam Jones singled in Boyd to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The ValleyCats pulled ahead in the sixth. Oscar Campos singled and two batters later Ian Walters belted a two-run jack, his 14 th of the season, to provide Tri-City with a 3-2 advantage.
Tri-City tacked on a run in the seventh. Javeyan Williams reached on an error from John Montes and advanced to second on a single from Jones. Campos delivered an RBI knock to put the ValleyCats on top, 4-2.
Trois-Rivières tacked on a run in the eighth. Victor Sanchez singled off Austin Dill. The right-hander threw the ball wide of first on a pickoff attempt, and Sanchez advanced to third. Hylton brought in Sanchez with a single to trim the deficit to 4-3.
Liu Fuenmayor collected his 11 th save. He retired the side in order in the ninth, and struck out two.
Wilford (7-2) earned the win. He dominated across seven frames, allowing two runs on four hits, and struck out seven on 117 pitches. The second-year 'Cat set down the last 13 batters he faced.
Hansell (5-6) received the loss. He pitched six innings, yielding three runs on eight hits, walking two, and striking out eight.
Tri-City looks to take the rubber game tomorrow, Sunday, August 10 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 5 PM start.
FINAL | TRI-CITY 4 | TROIS-RIVIÉRES 3
W: Connor Wilford (7-2)
L: Mike Hansell (5-6)
S: Liu Fuenmayor (11)
Time of Game: 2:39
Attendance: 2,511
