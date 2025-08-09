Wilford Dominates in 'Cats' Middle Game Victory

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (45-29) defeated the Trois-Rivières Aigles (32-44) 4-3 on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. It was Hockey Night and the game was presented by Adirondack Orthodontics.

Trois-Rivières opened the scoring for the second straight night. Mathieu Vallée and Manny Garcia greeted Connor Wilford with a pair of singles in the first. Vallée then swiped third. Brandon Hylton doubled in a run and Garcia moved to third. Juan Carlos Negret lifted a sac fly to give the Aigles a 2-0 lead.

Tri-City countered in the bottom of the first. Mike Hansell walked Julian Boyd, who proceeded to steal second. Cam Jones singled in Boyd to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The ValleyCats pulled ahead in the sixth. Oscar Campos singled and two batters later Ian Walters belted a two-run jack, his 14 th of the season, to provide Tri-City with a 3-2 advantage.

Tri-City tacked on a run in the seventh. Javeyan Williams reached on an error from John Montes and advanced to second on a single from Jones. Campos delivered an RBI knock to put the ValleyCats on top, 4-2.

Trois-Rivières tacked on a run in the eighth. Victor Sanchez singled off Austin Dill. The right-hander threw the ball wide of first on a pickoff attempt, and Sanchez advanced to third. Hylton brought in Sanchez with a single to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Liu Fuenmayor collected his 11 th save. He retired the side in order in the ninth, and struck out two.

Wilford (7-2) earned the win. He dominated across seven frames, allowing two runs on four hits, and struck out seven on 117 pitches. The second-year 'Cat set down the last 13 batters he faced.

Hansell (5-6) received the loss. He pitched six innings, yielding three runs on eight hits, walking two, and striking out eight.

Tri-City looks to take the rubber game tomorrow, Sunday, August 10 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 5 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 4 | TROIS-RIVIÉRES 3

W: Connor Wilford (7-2)

L: Mike Hansell (5-6)

S: Liu Fuenmayor (11)

Time of Game: 2:39

Attendance: 2,511







