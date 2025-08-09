Bird Dawgs Battle Back But Fall Short to Miners

August 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Bird Dawgs Battle Back but Fall Short to Miners Masterman's three-run homer narrows gap before Miners seal 6-4 win [A baseball player throwing a ball AI-generated content may be incorrect.] KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs rallied late but couldn't overcome an early deficit, falling 6-4 to the Sussex County Miners on Saturday at Grainger Stadium for their eighth straight loss.

Sussex County opened the scoring in the first inning when Mahki Backstrom hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Dom Johnson after his leadoff triple.

Down East answered in the second when Ali LaPread doubled to drive in a run to make it 1-1.

The Miners scored three runs in the third and added another in the seventh to take a 5-1 lead.

Cameron Masterman cut the deficit to one in the eighth with a three-run homer, but Johnson doubled in the ninth to add insurance and halt the Bird Dawgs momentum to give the Miners a 6-4 win.

Drew Henderson (3-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out five over five innings

Jackson Balzan (6-5) earned the win, giving up one run on four hits and seven walks across 5 1/3 innings. Tyler Luneke notched his seventh save with a perfect ninth.

With the loss, the Bird Dawgs are now 29-47 as they look to avoid the sweep against the Miners on Sunday, August 10, at 1:30 p.m.

