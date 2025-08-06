Boulders Roll in Evansville, Regain East Division Lead

August 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Evansville, IN - The New York Boulders are back on top of the Frontier League's East Division and still haven't lost back-to-back games since 4th of July weekend after rolling to a 9-1 Wednesday night win over the Evansville Otters (25-49) at Bosse Field.

The Boulders (41-30) moved percentage points ahead of the Sussex County Miners - whose game at Down East was rained out - scoring the only two runs they'd need in the top of the second inning on 3B Fritz Genther 's RBI double and, two batters later, a ribby single by C Jack Scanlon in his first at-bat off the injured list.

New York made it 4-0 in the sixth on LF Alfredo Marte 's two-run single, then added three runs in an eighth inning capped by 1B Christian Ficca 's two-run homer and two more in the top of the ninth.

RHP Emmett Bice (W, 3-3 / 6.1 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 7 K) tied his season high with seven strikeouts, giving up his only run in the bottom of the seventh before the trio of LHP Grady Gorgen and RHP's Scott Harper and Parker Kruglewicz combined for 2.2 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief.

Also of note:

* C Jason Agresti extended his hitting streak to ten games with a sixth inning single

* SS Austin Dennis had a single in the ninth, giving him at least one hit in 15 of the last 16 games

* The Boulders' bullpen did not allow a run for the sixth time in the last nine games and hasn't allowed an earned run in seven of the nine

The Boulders look for their fifth series win in six tries (one split) since the All-Star Break, with the rubber match against the Otters on tap for tomorrow (Thursday) night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35pm EDT.

All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com

-- Written by Marc Ernay and Anthony Palumbo







Frontier League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.