Titans Stumble in Middle Game, Drop Third Straight

August 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans on the base paths

Ottawa, ON - Despite a back-and-forth start, the Ottawa Titans (37-36) fell back to the .500 mark in an 8-2 loss to the Trois-Rivičres Aigles (31-43) on Wednesday - as the club suffers their first series loss since mid-June.

Making his second consecutive start against the Aigles, left-hander Shane Telfer (loss, 6-6) got the first two outs with ease to start the contest - before a pair of two-out hits stood on the corners. Juan Carlos Negret continued his damage to give the visitors an early 2-0 lead with a two-run double to the gap in left-centre.

The Titans came right back in the bottom half against Jose Ramirez (win, 4-5) with a pair of one-out singles from AJ Wright and Justin Fogel. Both hits came on back-to-back first-pitch fastballs. Victor Cerny got the Titans on the board with a rocket of a double down the left-field line before Kaiden Cardoso tied the game at two with a sacrifice fly to centre. Cerny's RBI double put him in the team lead with his 44th run driven in of the campaign.

With two on and two out in the third, Justin Farmer started the first of six unanswered runs for the Aigles with a single to right, scoring a leadoff LP Pelletier single to make it 3-2.

In the fifth, Juan Carlos Negret was back at it, this time with an RBI single to double the lead at 4-2.

Telfer gave the Titans five solid frames, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking three, and striking out five in the defeat. The lefty had his two-game win streak come to a close in the defeat.

From innings two through seven, Ramirez silenced the Titans' bats by not allowing a hit. The Titans only registered five base runners, with four coming on walks.

Ramirez went seven quality innings, allowing two runs on five hits, walking four, and striking out three in the win.

Billy Duby entered in the sixth inning, allowing a season-high three runs, as the Aigles extended the lead to 7-2. Mathieu Vallé plated a leadoff Alan Marrero double with a sacrifice fly to left. Later in the inning, Brandon Hylton clubbed his seventh homer of the year with a two-run blast to right-centre.

Zach Cameron allowed a run on two hits over two and two-thirds innings in his second outing in as many days, seeing Alan Marrero bring one home with a double in the ninth inning. Brandon Marklund inherited two on in the ninth in support of Cameron, getting a fly ball to end the frame.

Lucas Vega and Cal Carver combined to fan three over two scoreless innings for the Aigles to preserve the win.

AJ Wright led the offence, going 3-for-4 in the loss, while Jake Sanford singled and walked. Bradlee Preap also drew two free passes.

The Titans suffered their first series loss since being swept at home in mid-June by Sussex County, ending a streak of 11 of 12 series wins.

The Ottawa Titans continue a season-high nine-game homestand with the finale of a three-game series against the Trois-Rivičres Aigles on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. After Trois-Rivičres comes to town, Québec and Florence will also pay visits. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

