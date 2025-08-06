Bullpen Slams Door as Y'alls Win Fifth Straight

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, used a three run fifth inning and stellar pitching to take the series from Schaumburg, defeating the Boomers by a score of 5-3.

The game would start very similarly to Tuesday, as Florence starter Evan Webster wouldn't even have to wait a half inning to pitch with the lead. Anthony Brocato would send a two out single into left, scoring TJ Reeves, marking the third game in a row in which the Y'alls would score in the first.

Evan Webster would settle in early, not allowing a hit till the third inning. The offense would add another run in the top of the third, but Schaumburg would start to fire back. The Boomers would homer and single home a run to tie the game at two.

Florence's offense would have a runner reach base in every inning on Wednesday, but didn't truly threaten in the middle innings, having just one runner pass second.

Webster fought through six innings of work, tossing over 100 pitches, striking out seven and just allowing three runs. The Y'alls offense would reward him in the seventh, taking advantage of Schaumburg mistakes and extra bases to take a lead that wouldn't go away.

The Y'alls would have their first four hitters reach base in the seventh, scoring three on the backs of a Zade Richardson RBI single in his first game back from injury, as well as a wild pitch and Jackson Hauge reaching on an error, bringing in another run.

A two-run lead would be more than enough for the bullpen, that would come in and shut things down for Florence. Chris Lotito would spin a perfect seventh in his professional debut, followed by clean innings from both Edgar Martinez and Seth Maddox.

Maddox would put one runner on, but shut the door on Schaumburg, closing out a 5-3 win for the Y'alls, taking the series from the Boomers.

The win is the fifth in a row for Florence and moves the Y'alls back to six games below .500 at 33-39. Florence will look to sweep the series from the Boomers tomorrow afternoon, sending Shaun Gamelin to the mound for a 1:00 eastern time start in Schaumburg.







