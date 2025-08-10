'Cats Stun Aigles with Five Unanswered Runs & Walk-Off Walk

August 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (46-29) defeated the Trois-Rivières (32-45) 9-8 in 10 innings on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. NFL Night presented by UDig and National Grid featured a sold-out crowd of 4,647 fans.

Trois-Rivières opened the scoring for the third consecutive day. LP Pelletier singled off Mikell Manzano. Brandon Hylton drove in Pelletier with a double to give the Aigles a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City responded with four runs in the bottom of the first. Ian Walters, Chris Burgess, and Tony Livermore each picked up an RBI in the frame.

Pelletier and Luis Curbelo singled in the third. Juan Carlos Negret launched a three-run jack to tie the game, 4-4.

Manny Garcia homered in the sixth to put Trois-Rivières on top, 5-4.

The Aigles added in the seventh. Victor Sanchez singled. Mathieu Vallée had an infield knock and the ball was thrown away by Manzano, which allowed Sanchez to go to third. Pelletier doubled in a run off Wes Albert and Hylton was intentionally walked. Cubrelo lifted a sac fly and Negret followed suit with an RBI single to provide Trois-Rivières with an 8-4 advantage.

Tri-City rallied in the ninth. Wendell Floranus walked Oscar Campos and Reinisch doubled him to third. Walters delivered a two-run single. Burgess doubled and Walters went to third. Amani Larry lifted a sac fly. Jimerson came through with a game-tying RBI double to even the score, 8-8.

Grogas received a no-decision. He tossed 5.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Manzano was handed a no-decision. He pitched 6.1 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits.

The ValleyCats walked off in the 10 th. Javeyan Williams was the free runner. Jones walked and Campos was intentionally walked to load the bases. Floranus struck out the next two batters. On a full count to Julian Boyd, the fastball barely missed inside on the walk-off walk, which provided the 'Cats with a 9-8 victory.

Albert (4-1) earned the win. He tossed 3.2 innings, yielding an unearned run on three hits, walking three, and striking out four.

Floranus (1-1) received the loss. He lasted 1.2 innings, surrendering five runs on four hits, walking four, and striking out four.

Tri-City begins an eight-game road trip on Tuesday, August 12 th and starts out with a four-game series against the New York Boulders. First pitch is scheduled for a 7 PM start.

FINAL (10) | TRI-CITY 9 | TROIS-RIVIÉRES 8

W: Wes Albert (4-1)

L: Wendell Floranus (1-1)

Time of Game: 3:26

Attendance: 4,726

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region. The Tyler Hubbard Concert is on Thursday, August 14 th at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium with Eli Young Band serving as the opener. Tickets can be purchased through this link.

Tri-City returns to "The Joe" for its final regular season homestand of the year from August 19-24. The 'Cats take on the Boulders from August 19-21 and welcome the Joliet Slammers from August 23-25. Secure your ticket to fun here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.