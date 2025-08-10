Titans' Comeback Falls Short, Drop Finale in Extras

Ottawa, ON - Down 5-0 in the early stages of the game, the Ottawa Titans (38-39) battled back to tie the score but dropped the finale in extras by a 6-5 final to the Québec Capitales (53-23) on Sunday - as the two clubs split the 12 game season series.

Opening for the fourth time this season, left-hander Luke Powell (ND, 0-0) got into trouble in the top of the first. With two walks and a single aboard, Jarrod Belbin poked an RBI single into left to make it 1-0.

Powell was done after just one inning, allowing one run on two hits, walking two.

Looking to pitch in bulk, Mac Lardner managed to give the Titans just two innings out of the bullpen - allowing three runs on six hits.

The Capitales strung together a two-out rally in the top of the third by getting back-to-back RBI doubles from Belbin and Kendall Simmons to add to the lead. Justin Gideon later brought another home with an RBI single.

Facing Zach Cameron in the fourth, the Capitales got an RBI single from Ruben Castro to go up 5-0.

Silenced through five innings with the bats, Capitales right-hander Braeden Alleman (ND, 6-2) fanned nine over the first five and a third to keep the Titans off the board.

The Titans kicked off a two-out rally of their own in the bottom of the sixth inning against Alleman by getting a walk from Jackie Urbaez. AJ Wright put the Titans on the board with a two-run homer to centre to make it a three-run game. Putting two on after the homer, Taylor Wright smashed a two-run double to cut the deficit to one at 5-4, scoring Justin Fogel and Victor Cerny.

Alleman was done after five and two-thirds, allowing four runs on four hits, walking three, hitting one, and striking out nine.

Bryan Peña, Jon Beymer, Brandon Marklund, and Kyle Demi all chipped in scoreless efforts for the Titans out of the bullpen to help keep the team in it down by a run.

Fogel's double off Ryo Kohigashi in the eighth inning stood aboard for a game-tying RBI double from Taylor Wright. The liner to centre was misread on the edge of the warning track by Marc-Antoine Lebreux, who lost the ball in the run, resulting in the game-tying extra base hit.

Billy Duby (loss, 0-2) worked a clean ninth - but the Capitales took the lead in extras with a go-ahead two-out RBI single from Kyle Crowl to go up 6-5.

Cole Roland (win, 3-0) worked two scoreless innings to secure the win for the visitors, as the Titans left the winning run at second in the ninth, and the tying run at third in the tenth.

Taylor Wright went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in the loss. Justin Fogel also doubled and posted a multi-hit afternoon. Jake Sanford extended his on-base streak to ten games in a row with a walk.

