Boomers Doubled up by New York

August 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers were unable to come from behind, suffering a 4-2 loss to the New York Boulders at Wintrust Field on Sunday afternoon, dropping two-of-three in the series.

The Boomers opened a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Banks Tolley led off the inning with a single and scored from second on a base hit up the middle by Kyle Fitzgerald. The lead was short lived as Fritz Genther, who flashed the leather defensively throughout the game at third base, connected on a two-run homer to give New York the advantage. The Boulders added two more in the seventh to lead 4-1. Schaumburg drew three consecutive walks to open the bottom of the inning and drew within 4-2 on a sacrifice fly from Michael Gould but could get no closer. The Boomers had the tying run on base or at the plate in five different innings but finished just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Derek Salata suffered the hard luck loss, striking out six in five innings. The pitching staff issued seven walks in the game. Anthony Calarco and Nick Podkul both finished with two hits for the Boomers, who tallied seven in the loss. Schaumburg finished 1-5 on the final six-game stretch at home this season.

The Boomers (47-31) hit the road for the next week with six games in New Jersey beginning on Tuesday night against the Sussex County Miners. The fun of the 2025 season is winding down in the regular season. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







