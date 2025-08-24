Late Runs Cost Titans in Middle Game, See Win Streak Snapped

Ottawa, ON - A pair of runs in the top of the eighth sunk the Ottawa Titans (48-41) in a 4-3 loss to the Brockton Rox (25-50) on Saturday - seeing their six-game win streak come to a close.

On a bullpen day, right-hander Lance Koch (ND, 1-0) gave the Titans a scoreless frame before fellow right-hander Zach Cameron allowed the first run of the contest in the second inning. Leading off the inning, Hemmanuel Rosario crushed his eighth homer of the season to left to put the Rox up by a run.

Following one inning from Cameron, left-hander Luke Powell was brought in for the third. The Rox plated a leadoff JR DiSarcina double courtesy of a two-out RBI single from Tommy Kretzler to make it 2-0.

Dealing through three, left-hander Joe Kemlage (ND, 3-3) fell into trouble in the fourth, as Cristian Inoa and Jake Sanford singled to open the inning. With the runners later sacrificed into scoring position, Kaiden Cardoso tied the game with a two-out two-run single to centre.

With Kemlage done after five innings of two-run ball, right-hander Dillon Ryan walked Cardoso with two outs to extend the sixth. After Cardoso swiped second, Robert Chayka ripped a go-ahead RBI ground-rule double down the left-field line to give the Titans the lead at 3-2.

Retiring 12 of 13 to open his outing in relief, left-hander Mac Lardner (loss, 4-6) walked Trey Ciulla-Hall and beaned Austin White to put the first two runners aboard in the top of the eighth inning.

Following a sacrifice bunt, the Titans turned to right-hander Mark Simon with a pair in scoring position and one away. Kretzler tied the score at three with a groundout to short before Simon uncorked a wild pitch to plate the eventual winning run.

Offensively, the Titans left runners aboard from inning three through eight, including runners in scoring position in the sixth and eighth. In total, the Titans left ten runners on in the defeat.

Robert Chayka went 2-for-2 with an RBI double and walked twice in the contest.

With the New York Boulders' loss to the Down East Bird Dawgs, the Titans continue to sit alone in the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Conference, 1.5 games up on the Boulders with seven games to go. The Titans' magic number is down to six to clinch a playoff spot.

The Ottawa Titans end a three-game series against the Brockton Rox on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. After a day off on Monday, the Titans start a big three-game trip on Tuesday night against the New York Boulders at Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

