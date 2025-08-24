Boulders Drop Middle Game at Down East

Kinston, NC - The New York Boulders grabbed a 1-0 first inning lead at Grainger Stadium but fell behind in the bottom of the first and were blown out by the Down East Bird Dawgs, 12-4, losing for the sixth time in their last seven games.

New York (46-42) got a sacrifice fly - his team-high 75th RBI - from LF Fritz Genther, but RHP Garrett Cooper (L, 8-2 / 4 IP, 6 ER, 7 H, 0 BB, 1 K) gave up three straight one-out singles and a tie-breaking two-out, two-run double as Down East (35-53) went ahead 3-1 after the opening frame.

The Bird Dawgs made it 6-1 in the third on a three-run homer by 3B Christian Adams, whose two-run double highlighted a five-run bottom of the seventh against LHP Ethan Bradford that left the visitors in a 12-1 hole.

Former Boulders LHP Ryan Sleeper issued back-to-back-to-back bases loaded walks -- to 2B Kyle Hess, C Jason Agresti, and Genther -- in the top of the ninth inning that accounted for the final score.

Also of note:

* The Boulders have fallen 5ÃÂ½ games behind Sussex County for first place in the East Division, while still trailing Ottawa by 1 1/2 for the Atlantic Conference's final playoff spot

* SS Austin Dennis (1-for-5) extended his hitting streak to eight games, leaving him with a league-high 131 hits overall and at least one hit in 31 of New York's 33 games since the All-Star Break

The rubber match of the three-game series is tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30pm EDT.

