Crushers Clinch Playoff Berth for Second Straight Season

Published on August 23, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - Tonight, the Lake Erie Crushers secured their spot in the Frontier League Playoffs due to the Mississippi Mud Monsters' loss at the hand of the Washington Wild Things.

The objective now shifts to the Central Division, where the Crushers currently have a two-game lead over Washington with seven games to play.

It is the second straight season the Crushers are heading back to the Frontier League Playoffs, and it is just the second time in franchise history that the team has made it to the dance in consecutive years - this time being the first under the same manager.

Skipper Jared Lemieux has led his squad to a 50-37 record to this point, just one win off their total from 2024. Team success has come due largely to an All-Star-laden pitching staff as well as many notable breakout seasons at the plate.

For now, the playoff matchup is still up in the air and could be one of three different teams in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, which will be a three-game series beginning Wednesday, September 3rd. Updates on official scheduling and matchups are yet to come.

Playoff t ickets are on sale NOW at lakeeriecrushers.com !

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







