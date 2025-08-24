Hellgeth Flirts with No-Hitter in Windy City Win

Published on August 23, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - Bryce Hellgeth carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the ThunderBolts held off a late rally from the Evansville Otters to pick up a 7-5 win at Bosse Field Saturday night.

Most of the Windy City offense came in the first inning, much of it before the first out was recorded. The first four batters reached on two walks and two hits. Daryl Ruiz brought home the first run on a single and Cam Phelts made it 2-0 with an RBI groundout. After a wild pitch added to the ThunderBolts' lead, Jalen Greer brought home two more runs on a base hit that made the score 5-0.

Hellgeth went to work after that and retired the first ten batters he faced. Evansville (36-53) got their first base runner with a one-out walk in the fourth, but Hellgeth followed that by setting down the next 11 straight hitters.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, the ThunderBolts (36-53) struck again. Michael Sandle was hit by a pitch, James Dunlap singled and both scored on a Ruiz double, one of his four hits in the game.

Keenan Taylor broke up Hellgeth's no-hitter with a single to lead off the eighth inning and the Otters made a push with two hits and two walks to force in the first run. After a pitching change, they got another run on a fielder's choice and Dennis Pierce hit a three-run homer to pull within two.

Jalen Evans and Trevin Reynolds extinguished the Otters' newfound hope by retiring the last five hitters, snapping Evansville's winning streak at nine.

Hellgeth (1-4) earned his first win of the year with his career-high seven innings and Casey Delgado (1-1) took the loss. Reynolds earned his tenth save.

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon as Isaac Milburn (4-0, 1.14) looks to stay perfect in the start for the Bolts. Joan Gonzalez (5-2, 4.69) gets the call for Evansville. First pitch from Bosse Field is scheduled for 12:35 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.