Boomers Streak Past Lake Erie

Published on August 23, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

AVON, Ohio - The Schaumburg Boomers claimed a third consecutive win, banging six extra-base hits to secure an 8-2 win over the Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday night in Ohio.

It took until the fourth inning for either team to score. The Boomers did not have a hit going into the frame. Nick Podkul drew a one-out walks and Anthony Calarco followed with the first hit of the game, an opposite field double to left. Banks Tolley drove home the first run with a groundout and the second run crossed on an error. Lake Erie battled back to tie the game but the Boomers roped four extra-base hits in a five-run seventh to seize control. Christian Fedko doubled home the go-ahead run. Podkul added an RBI triple before Calarco doubled home his 111th run of the season with his 30th double. Tolley capped the scoring in the inning with a two-run blast. Another run came across in the eighth on a Fedko single.

Buddie Pindel worked seven innings to earn his third win in as many starts with the Boomers since coming over from Windy City in a trade at the transaction deadline. Pindel allowed just two runs and did not walk a batter while striking out three. Nick Paciorek finished out the victory with two scoreless innings, striking out three. Calarco finished with three hits as the Boomers notched eight. Tolley drove home three. Fedko and Podkul both logged a pair of knocks.

The Boomers (54-35) own a magic number of seven to clinch the West Division with seven games to play. The series will conclude on Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm. RHP Cristian Lopez (1-0, 4.50) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against RHP Dylan Spain (7-4, 1.98). The Boomers return home on Tuesday for the final three home games of the regular season. Tuesday night is Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Northwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The fun of the 2025 season is down to the final two weeks of the regular season with just three home games remaining. Get your tickets now for the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







