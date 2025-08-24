Florence Drops Doubleheader

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped both games of the doubleheader by final scores of 6-3 and 4-0.

In the matinee matchup of the twin bill, Florence sent RHP Shaun Gamelin to the mound, looking to rebound after a loss on Tuesday. Gamelin gave Florence the distance they needed to protect the bullpen for game two, going six innings but allowing six runs. The Rhode Island native would be dealt his team-high seventh loss of the season.

A two-run homer in the second gave Gateway the early lead. Florence would even the game up in the third, when Tyler Shaneyfelt led off with a walk. With one out, Hank Zeisler parked his team-high 21st home run of the season to tie the game up at 2-2.

After a couple of quick innings, Gateway went on the attack against Gamelin, using three hits and a sacrifice fly to take a 5-2 lead. The Grizzlies would scratch across one more insurance run in the sixth to make it a 6-2 lead. Florence would end their scoring with a solo blast from Anthony Brocato, his 16th blast of the season, to complete the 6-3 final.

In the nightcap, Edgar Martinez received the ball for his first start in 2025 and first since recovering from Tommy John surgery, which ended his 2024 season early. Martinez had worked several outings from the bullpen, so he wasn't stretched out for a typical starter role, but still went a season-high three complete frames. Gateway would score two runs on the veteran righty, only one earned, who gave way to Will Carsten in the fourth.

The Y'alls offense was stifled by Gateway's rookie RHP Jake Burcham, who tossed four innings and collected a season-high seven punchouts. Gateway's bullpen would finish the shutout with a combined effort from four relievers to keep the Florence bats quiet. Mike Ballard was the only player with multiple hits in game two, finishing with a 2-for-4 line. Florence couldn't threaten much and dropped the game 4-0.

The Y'alls and Grizzlies will meet again for the final time in 2025 on Sunday for the series finale. Florence will send RHP Zac Westcott to face off against Gateway's RHP Gage Vailes. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:07 PM for Bark in the Park, presented by Hoov's Hangout, and Family Funday, presented by Gold Star.







