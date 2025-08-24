Wild Things Storm Back, Claim Series against Mud Monsters

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things trailed Saturday by a count of 5-0 after the top of the sixth inning but chipped away before powering ahead with two three-run homers in the eighth inning to end up holding on to an 8-6 decision to take the series over the Mississippi Mud Monsters.

Mississippi scattered the first five runs of the game against Jordan DiValerio, who started for Washington and allowed five or more in a start for only the fourth time this season around his 11 quality starts. Jordan was tagged for seven hits in his six innings and fanned seven as well.

The Wild Things had just two baserunners through their first five turns to the dish before breaking through with back-to-back hits to start the sixth, the latter of which was an infield RBI single by Ben Watson that plated Three Hillier, who doubled to start the frame and went to third on a passed ball. That made it 5-1.

Chad Coles worked the seventh and allowed a single and two walks to load the bases with one out but managed to escape the jam with a strikeout and a flyout that felt like a turning point for Washington in the game. Washington responded by loading the bases drawing three free passes in the home half of the frame and scored one more on a Cole Fowler RBI single plating Andrew Czech.

Andrew Herbert chucked up a donut in the eighth inning with a strikeout and around a two-out walk. In the bottom half, Jeff Liquori singled to start the frame and Ethan Wilder followed it with a double to bring the tying run to the plate. Tyreque Reed sent the very next pitch over the batter's eye in center for his 13th home run of the season and the game all of the sudden was tied at 5-5. The Things continued their patient approach as Andrew Czech and Pavin Parks both drew walks to chase Braden Forsyth from the game.

Chris Barrazza came on for the Mud Monsters and struck out Wagner Lagrange with five pitches, freezing him on a fastball with a 2-2 count. The next batter got ahead 2-0 and the hitter, Cole Fowler, sent the 2-0 over the left field wall for a three-run homer. Fowler's third gave him four RBI on the night and jolted Washington ahead 8-5.

Hector Garcia got the first two outs in the ninth quickly but then ran into trouble. All in all, Mississippi plated one on a bases-loaded walk to Nilo Rijo but a strikeout of Samil De La Rosa ended the game and Garcia picked up his third save, albeit a tough one.

The win moves Washington five games ahead of Mississippi for the final playoff spot in the conference, while Lake Erie's second-straight loss to Schaumburg has pulled Washington to two games behind the division lead, plus percentage points to bridge with Lake Erie only scheduled to play 94 games.

Washington's playoff magic number is three and tomorrow's finale will be a chance for a sweep of Mississippi and a chance to earn the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Mud Monsters, should it come down to that at the end. First pitch on Harry Potter Night presented by Southwood Children's Behavioral Healthcare is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

