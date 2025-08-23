Mud Monsters Lose, 14-2, to Wild Things

Washington, PA - The Mud Monsters (44-44) offense struggled to keep up with the Wild Things on Friday night as they fell 14-2 in the first game of a three-game set. Sebastian Rodriguez pitched well for the Wild Things going seven innings giving up just two runs. Tyree Thompson struggled in his five innings for the Mud Monsters as the righty gave up five runs although only three of them were earned.

Washington scored the first four runs of the game. They got one in the second on a Wagner LaGrange single that scored Pavin Parks. A walk to Andrew Czech brought home a run in the bottom of the third. An error by Travis Holt on the next batter, brought home two more runs for the Wild Things giving them a 4-0 lead.

The Mud Monsters got their two runs in the top of the fifth. Kasten Furr (1-for-3) singled home Charlie Updegrave (0-for-3) to get Mississippi on the board. Nilo Rijo (0-for-1) scored on a Kyle Booker (0-for-4) double play. They were the only two runs that the Mud Monsters would get on the day.

Art Joven came on for Thompson in the sixth. The Wild Things scored another four in that sixth inning. Three Hillier had an RBI double followed by a Ben Watson RBI single. Watson and Hillier scored on a Tyreque Reed single to cap off the inning for Washinton. They added two in the seventh and another four runs in the eighth off of Brenton Thiels and Elijah Pleasants to tally up 14 runs on 13 hits.

Tomorrow's game will start at 7:05 from EQT Park. The Mud Monsters will send Luis Devers (7-6) to the mound against Jordan DiValerio (9-4) for Washington in the second game of the three-game set.







