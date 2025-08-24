Bird Dawgs Roll Past Boulders with Season-Best Night at the Plate

Published on August 23, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C - The Down East Bird Dawgs erupted for a season-high 16 hits Saturday night, powering past the New York Boulders 12-4 at Grainger Stadium.

New York got on the board first in the opening inning with an unearned run on a sacrifice fly from Fritz Genther.

Down East responded with three runs as Jaylen Smith hit an RBI single and Ali LaPread followed with a two-run double to take a 3-1 lead.

The Bird Dawgs continued their strong start when Christian Adams launched a three-run homer in the third, then added another run in the fourth on a Kalae Harrison RBI single to make it 7-1.

Down East tacked on five runs in the seventh when Emmanuel Tapia, LaPread and Adams all drove in runs on hits, and Tyler Blaum added an RBI groundout to extend the lead to 12-1.

New York scored three runs in the ninth on bases-loaded walks, but the Bird Dawgs closed it out for the 12-4 win.

Spencer Johnston (9-6) earned the victory, allowing one unearned run on seven hits across seven innings.

Garrett Cooper (8-2) took the loss after surrendering six earned runs on 11 hits over four innings.

With the win, the Bird Dawgs improved to 35-53 and will look to secure the series victory in Sunday's season finale at 1:30 p.m. against New York.

