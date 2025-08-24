ValleyCats Set Single-Season Wins Record in Walk-off Victory

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (56-33) defeated the Joliet Slammers (40-49) 9-8 on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The ValleyCats' 56 th win set the single-season record in the club's 23-season history. Since the 'Cats won and the Ottawa Titans lost tonight, Tri-City has secured the #3 seed in the Atlantic Conference postseason bracket.

Braylin Marine homered in the first off Easton Klein to give Joliet a 1-0 lead.

Marine had an RBI walk, Antonio Valdez picked up a sac fly, and Chris Davis picked up an RBI single to provide the Slammers with a 4-0 advantage in the third.

Tri-City got on the board in the fourth. Aidan McEvoy walked Demias Jimerson, who proceeded to steal second and moved to third on an error from Brandon Heidal. David Glancy lifted a sac fly to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The ValleyCats chipped away in the fifth. Josh Leslie and Cam Jones walked. Chris Burgess knocked in two with a double to make it a 4-3 game.

McEvoy received a no-decision. He pitched 4.2 innings, giving up three runs, two earned on four hits, walking four, and striking out five.

Leslie singled in the sixth off Anthony Guardino and stole second. Amani Larry had an infield single and Leslie went to third. Jones drove in two with a double to pull Tri-City ahead, 5-4.

Battipaglia singled in the seventh off Nate Nabholz, stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Valdez made it a 5-5 affair with an RBI double.

Klein was handed a no-decision. He pitched six frames, allowing four runs on five hits, walking four, and striking out five.

The ValleyCats retook the lead in the eighth. Walters tripled off Mychal Grogan. Leslie lifted an RBI bloop single before Larry drilled his second homer of the year to provide Tri-City with an 8-5 advantage.

Liam McArthur and Bryant Flete reached on errors from Leslie in the ninth. Valdez hit a three-run jack to tie the game, 8-8.

Graysen Linderman walked Julian Boyd in the bottom of the ninth. Ranko Stevanovic singled Boyd to third and Glancy was intentionally walked. Walters delivered a walk-off single to give the ValleyCats a 9-8 victory.

Dill (3-1) earned the win. He tossed an inning, yielding three unearned runs on a hit, and struck out one.

Linderman (3-5) received the loss. He did not record an out, surrendered one run two hits and walked two.

Tri-City looks to take the rubber game tomorrow, Sunday, August 24 th against the Joliet Slammers. First pitch is scheduled for a 5 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 9 | JOLIET 8

W: Austin Dill (3-1)

L: Graysen Linderman (3-5)

Time of Game: 3:20

Total Attendance: 3,287

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region and final homestand of the regular season. Join the ValleyCats tomorrow for their final home game of the regular season.

Tri-City has clinched the playoffs for the second straight year! Based on the current standings, the ValleyCats would host Game 1 of the Wild Card Round on Wednesday, September 3 rd. Gates would open at 5:30 PM, with first pitch scheduled for a 6:30 PM start. Tickets purchased for any playoff games that are not played will become vouchers for the 2026 regular season.

