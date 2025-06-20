Boulders Drop Two to Québec

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders wound up with two losses Thursday night, dropping their regularly scheduled game against the Québec Capitales, 7-1, after falling 6-4 in the resumption of Wednesday's suspended game.

The Capitales (29-7) got all the runs they'd need in the 7-inning affair when they scored twice in the top of the first against RHP Aidan Risse (L {0-2) / 2 IP, 2 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 K).

The Boulders (16-18) scored their only run in the bottom of the first, getting an RBI single from 2B Fritz Genther, then saw their bats go ice cold after a 93-minute rain delay before the bottom of the second. Four Québec relievers combined for six hitless innings, retiring 16 of the last 17 New York batters.

Earlier in the night, the Capitales won the held over game on a tie-breaking, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning from RF Justin Gideon off RHP Parker Kruglewicz (L)

The Boulders continue their season-high nine-game home stand tomorrow (Friday) night against the Ottawa Titans, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00pm EDT.

