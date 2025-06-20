Parks' Two-Way Success Paves Way to Win

June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (17-19) put up double digit runs for the third time in four days to beat the Joliet Slammers (19-18), 13-10. Every Otter hitter recorded a hit and seven had multiple hit nights.

The bats got started early as JT Benson doubled to put runners on second and third. Logan Brown singled to score two to put Evansville up 2-0 after one.

Pavin Parks got his first start of the year and pitched three great innings. He struck out five and did not surrender a walk.

In the bottom of the third, Evansville got two runners on before Parks helped himself out with a three-run home run. After an Alain Camou single, Dennis Pierce put one over the wall to give Evansville a 7-0 lead.

After three fantastic innings, Parks got tagged for five straight hits. Jon Beymer, who was activated off the 7-day injured list today, forced a double play and struck out a batter to end the 4th with a 7-5 lead.

Evansville added another run on a Parks double and a JJ Cruz single in the 5th. Doubles from Cruz and Pierce in the seventh added two more runs to extend the lead 11-5.

Beymer pitched great out of the bullpen, striking out five, but a couple of timely doubles with runners on made the game 12-10 with one out in the ninth. Alex Valdez entered and got two quick outs to finish the eighth.

Parks hit his second homer of the night in the ninth to give Evansville a 13-10 lead. Valdez shut the door in the ninth, finishing with three strikeouts and set down every batter he faced en route to a third save.

Parks' day finished with five strikeouts across three innings on the mound, while he recorded five RBI offensively, with two home runs and a double during a 3-for-5 day.

Evansville goes for the series tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. CT in Joliet, IL. After the series finale on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CT, the team takes Monday off before travelling to Gateway for a midweek series.

