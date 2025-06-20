Mud Monsters Drop Series Opener at Gateway

June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







SAUGET, Ill. - A tough night on the mound and a red-hot Gateway lineup proved too much to overcome as the Mississippi Mud Monsters fell 18-3 to the Grizzlies on Thursday in the series opener at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

The Grizzlies put up eight runs in the second inning and never looked back, scoring in six different frames and finishing with 22 hits. Mississippi got an early boost from Victor Diaz, who launched his second home run of the season-a two-run shot in the second-and later added an RBI double to finish with all three of the team's RBIs.

Kyle Booker continued his standout season, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. He now leads the team with a .318 average and 13 steals. Brayland Skinner added a double, and Travis Holt reached base once, but the offense was held to just six hits on the night.

Starter Joshua Paulina (2-3) took the loss, giving up 10 earned runs in the first two innings. Jeremy Peguero, Gage Bihm, and Roberto Gonzalez each worked in relief, but the Grizzlies kept the pressure on with timely hits and patience at the plate-drawing 10 walks and reaching base in all but one inning.

Mississippi didn't commit an error but struggled with command, issuing four wild pitches and two passed balls behind the plate.

Ben Harris earned the win for Gateway, allowing three runs across six innings.

Standings Snapshot

With the loss, Mississippi falls to 17-20 and sits in fourth place in the Frontier League's Midwest Conference West Division:

Schaumburg Boomers - 24-13

Gateway Grizzlies - 21-15 (2.5 GB)

Joliet Slammers - 19-18 (5.0 GB)

Mississippi Mud Monsters - 17-20 (7.0 GB)

Windy City ThunderBolts - 10-27 (14.0 GB)

Team Leaders (Through June 19):

AVG: Kyle Booker (.318), Brayland Skinner (.293)

HR: Travis Holt (6 - T-3rd in FL Midwest)

RBI: Travis Holt (21), Kyle Booker (19), Karell Paz (19)

SB: Brayland Skinner (25 - 1st in Frontier League)

ERA: Chris Barraza (0.59), Michael Reed (1.53)

Wins: Tyree Thompson (4 - T-1st in FL Midwest)

Strikeouts: Brian Williams (36 - 3rd in FL Midwest), Brandon Mitchell (33)

Up Next

The Mud Monsters continue their weekend series in Sauget, Illinois, against the Gateway Grizzlies (21-15) on Saturday, June 21. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM CDT at Arsenal BG Ballpark. Mississippi returns home Tuesday, June 24, to begin a six-game series against the Down East BirdDawgs at Trustmark Park.

Next Homestand - June 24-29 at Trustmark Park:

- June 24 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

- June 25 - Monster Matinee & "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday

- June 26 - Golf Night & Thirsty Thursday ($2 draft beers)

- June 27 - Fireworks Friday presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission

- June 28 - Red, White & Tanked Bud Tank Top Giveaway (21+) + Jersey Auction

- June 29 - Howl in the Park, Kids Club Day presented by BadgePass + Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum

Tickets are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com - don't miss your chance to catch the swamp's wildest week of the season.







Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.