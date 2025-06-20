'Cats Rally Erased by Bird Dawgs Walk-Off

June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, NC - The Tri-City ValleyCats (22-13) fell 7-6 to the Down East Bird Dawgs (13-22) on Friday at Grainger Stadium.

Tri-City struck in the first. Danny Beal walked John McHenry, who moved to second after a single from Oscar Campos. Kyle Novak, Jake Reinisch, Ian Walters, and Cedric Rose delivered four consecutive RBI singles to provide the ValleyCats with a 4-0 advantage.

Down East chipped away in the second. Ali LaPread singled off Easton Klein before Elias Stevens homered, which cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Bird Dawgs added in the sixth. Stephen DiTomaso singled against Bryahans Barreto. Two batters later, Yassel Pino launched a two-run jack to even the game, 4-4.

Klein received a no-decision. He turned in five innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits, three walks, and struck out four.

Beal was also handed a no-decision. He tossed five frames, surrendering four runs on seven hits, walking four, and striking out four.

Down East took the lead in the seventh. Jaylen Smith walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and went to third on a single from LaPread. Stevens lifted a sac fly against Gino Sabatine to pull the Bird Dawgs ahead, 5-4.

Pino went deep again in the eighth to put Down East on top, 6-4.

Axel Andueza walked Campos and Novak to begin the ninth. Rose and Demias Jimerson registered back-to-back two-out RBI singles to make it a 6-6 contest.

Smith singled in the bottom of the ninth off Liu Fuenmayor and moved to second after LaPread was hit by a pitch. Afterward, Stevens reached on a 6-5 fielder's choice. DiTomaso delivered a walk-off RBI single to provide the Bird Dawgs with a 7-6 victory.

Nate Roof (3-0) earned the win and recorded the final out of the top half of the ninth.

Fuenmayor (0-2) received the loss. He went one-third of an inning, allowing one run on two hits.

Tri-City looks to retake the series lead tomorrow, Saturday, June 21st. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM start.

FINAL | DOWN EAST 7 | TRI-CITY 6

W: Nate Roof (3-0)

L: Liu Fuenmayor (0-2)

Attendance: 1,134

Time of Game: 3:11

