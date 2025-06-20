Late-Inning Offensive Push from Aigles Sinks Jackals in Series Opener
June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Q.C. - The New Jersey Jackals (12-23) fell to the Trois-Rivieres Aigles (15-22) 21-7 on Friday night.
The Jackals struck first in the second inning when Jimmy Costin singled in Trevor Sheehan. Trailing 1-0, Les Aigles answered in the bottom half with a David Vinsky solo home run and a Mathieu Valle RBI-single to take a 2-1 lead.
In the fourth, the Jackals wrestled the lead back, scoring five runs. Sheehan scored on a balk. Later in the frame, Bryson Parks singled to score Sam Seeker. Leading 3-2, Ryan Ford hit a three-run home run to balloon the lead to 6-2.
Trois-Rivieres had another reply in the bottom half of the fourth, getting three of the runs back. Trailing 6-5, Les Aigles took the lead in the sixth when Louis-Phillipe Pelletier scored on a bases-loaded walk to Luis Curbelo to even the score. The next batter, Vinsky also walked, which put Les Aigles ahead for good. They finished the sixth inning scoring six runs. They added on four in the seventh and six more in the eighth.
In the ninth, trailing 21-6, Ryan Ford hit his second home run of the game to slice the margin down to 21-7.
Frankie Guliano (L, 1-1) took the loss after throwing one inning and allowing two runs. Charles Lefebvre (W, 1-0) earned the win, tossing two innings, retiring six straight with two strikeouts.
The Jackals resume their series against Les Aigles tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.
