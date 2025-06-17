Jackals Blanked in Opener against Lake Erie
June 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
PATERSON N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (11-22) fell to the Lake Erie Crushers (17-15) 5-0.
The Crushers jumped ahead early in the second inning when Vincent Byrd Jr. hit an RBI double to make it 1-0.
Lake Erie added two in the fourth. The first run scored on a Davie Morgan RBI single, and the second came across on a Byrd Jr. sacrifice fly making it 3-0.
The Crushers added another in the sixth when Sam Franco hit an RBI single to make it 4-0.
Lake Erie tacked on one more in the ninth courtesy of an Afredo Gonzalez RBI double making it 5-0.
Offensively, the Jackals registered three hits and stranded five base runners.
Jackals' starter Francis Ferguson (L, 1-1) tossed six innings, surrendering four runs on eight hits with four walks. He struck out four. Logan Waltz entered in relief, pitching two innings and striking out two. Colt Webb threw one inning, giving up one run on one hit and one walk, while striking out one.
Crushers' starting pitcher Anthony Escobar (W, 5-0) threw 6.2 innings, giving up three hits and three walks, while striking out six. He was relieved by Brandyn Sittinger (S, 2) who entered with the tying run on deck in the seventh, and tossed 2.1 innings, striking out three.
The Jackals return to action tomorrow to attempt to salvage game two of the set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM E.T.
