Boulders Beat Québec in 10 Innings, Notch 2nd Walkoff Win of 2025

June 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY -- The New York Boulders rallied from two runs down in the bottom of the eighth inning, then walked off on the three-time defending Frontier League champion Québec Capitales, 8-7 in 10.

New York (16-16) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first against Capitales ace Braeden Allemann (ND / 3.1 IP, 5 R, 5 H, 3 BB, 4 K), who had only given up five runs all year. The inning was highlighted by a solo HR from RF Ryan McCoy - his team-high eighth of the season - and a three-run shot to the short porch by C Jack Scanlon.

Québec (27-7) scored single runs in the second and fifth vs. LHP Mason Olson (ND / 5 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 3 BB, 5 K), who was coming off a complete-game one-hit shutout last Tuesday at Sussex County.

The Capitales grabbed their first lead of the night with a five-run seventh inning that included RBI doubles for LF Ruben Castro and 1B Jarrod Belbin, but that lead only lasted until the bottom of the eighth when LF Isaac Bellony

raced home on a wild pitch and 3B Santino Rosso smacked a game-tying RBI double.

RHP Tyler Vail (W

) in the bottom of the tenth; Rosso was on second base as the "ghost runner," got sacrificed to third by CF Ryan Vogel ; SS Austin Dennis and DH Alfredo Marte were both intentionally walked, sandwiching a McCoy strikeout; and 1B Christian Ficca hit Chu's next pitch in to left centerfield for the walkoff hit, notching his team- best 31st RBI of the year.

Also of note: * Manager TJ Stanton racked up career regular season win #397 * Rosso extended his hitting streak to all seven games he's played with New York * The Boulders had every batter reach base at least once for the third time in four games Game five of New York's nine-game home stand is scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) night, with first pitch at 7:00pm EDT. RHP Emmett Bice takes the mound against Québec RHP Ty Buckner.

