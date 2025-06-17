Czech Homers for Third Straight Game in Series Opener

June 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Andrew Czech homered for the 10th time this season and for the third-straight game in an otherwise gloomy series opener on a hot and humid night at Bosse Field, as Evansville took the first of the four-game set, 13-2 at home.

Washington starter Kobe Foster was tagged for 11 hits and seven runs, six of which were earned, in four innings of work in an outlier for him. He entered the night 5-0 in eight career starts against Evansville in his career but suffered the defeat tonight. Evansville scored on a solo homer in the first, scored twice in the third and four times against Foster in the fourth. The Otters added three in the fifth against Jackson Hicks and then added singular runs in the sixth and seventh innings to plate 12 on 15 hits, the most hits against Washington in a game this season.

Ryan Chasse worked a hitless, scoreless inning in the eighth for the Wild Things, who scored in the second on an RBI single by Sammy Infante, in the fourth on an RBI knock by Robert Chayka and on Czech's solo homer in the eighth.

The series shifts, weather-permitting, to the second game tomorrow night. The two are scheduled for a doubleheader Thursday already. First pitch tomorrow is slated for 7:35/6:35 p.m. CT.







