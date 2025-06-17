Webster Struggles in Series-Opening Loss

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped game one of the three-game series 13-6 to Joliet on Tuesday.

The Southpaw, Evan Webster, toed the rubber for Florence who was riding in hot from consecutive series wins last week. Webster didn't look himself on the mound, laboring through 3.2 innings of work. The Louisville alum allowed four runs in the first and Joliet didn't look back, tallying nine hits and seven runs against Webster.

Johnny Anservitz completed the fourth inning with a fly out to centerfield and returned for the fifth. Joliet picked up five hits in the innings for four more runs to give them a convincing 11-4 lead. Carter Hines provided some mop-up work going two innings allowing two runs but picking up four punchouts and Pedro Alfonseca followed for a clean eighth inning.

The Y'alls offense ended with nine hits and six runs, which looked a lot better than the low-energy showing. They were paced by Armani Smith and Hank Zeisler once again with Smith picking up three hits and Zeisler tacking on another two. In garbage time, Brendan Bobo roped a triple into the gap in the eighth which brought home Hector Nieves and the cutoff throw went out of play giving Bobo the Little League Home Run.

Florence returns on Wednesday for game two of the three-game series versus Joliet. Shaun Gamelin gets the ball for Florence while Joliet's pitcher remains TBA. The first pitch is set 6:35 PM CT.







