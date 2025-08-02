Westcott Nabs Third Win with Florence, Captures Series

August 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, earned a 4-3 victory over the Evansville Otters, securing the three-game series win.

The night started with Zac Westcott on the mound, who has been turning back the clock in his short tenure in Florence. The 33-year-old has pitched extremely well donning the red and light blue across three starts and continued that tonight. Westcott fired six strong innings, allowing six hits for three runs while collecting four punchouts.

The Y'alls struck early and often against Evansville's spot-starter Alex Canney. A single in the second from Henry Hunter, followed by a throwing error, allowed Will Butcher to score and give the Y'alls a 1-0 lead. In the third, Brendan Bobo corked a two-run double to score Hank Zeisler and Anthony Brocato to make it 3-0. The Y'alls would continue the attack in the fourth when Mike Ballard ripped an RBI double to score Dalen Thompson, in what would be the game-deciding run.

Westcott's only blemish came in the fifth inning, tagging him for three runs led by two doubles and a sacrifice fly, cutting the Y'alls lead to just one run. Westcott gave way to Jett Lodes in the 7th, who fired a clean 1-2-3 inning in his return from the IL.

Florence wouldn't threaten again and relied on their pitching to hold a one-run lead. Max Whitesell relieved Lodes in the eighth, once again going 1-2-3 on only seven pitches. Whitesell returned in the ninth, trying to pick up the two-inning save. The Dayton native looked perfect in a 6-up-6-down performance to collect his first save of the season.

Florence will try to complete the sweep tomorrow when the Otters return for the finale of the three-game series. The Y'alls will send RHP Agnel Miranda to the bump for his Florence debut with the first pitch scheduled for 1:07 PM.







Frontier League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.