Otters Drop Middle Game Despite Strong Bullpen Efforts

August 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Evansville Otters (24-47) lost 4-3 against the Florence Y'alls (30-29) on Saturday night.

It was a good first inning for the Evansville Starter, Alex Canney. He struck out three batters in the inning and worked around a walk.

In the second, the Y'alls created some traffic and capitalized on an error to score their first run of the ballgame. In the next frame, another error extended the inning and loaded the bases. A batter later, an RBI double scored two to make it 3-0.

The Y'alls added another in the fourth on a second RBI double to make the lead 4-0.

In the road half of the fifth the Otters struck back. It all started with a Cohen Wilbanks double, followed by an Ellis Schwartz walk. Dennis Pierce then stood in and lined a ground rule double down the left field line to score the first run for the Otters. A batter later, LJ Jones hit a sacrifice fly, followed by a wild pitch that Pierce scored on to make it 4-3.

The lead would hold for the Y'alls the rest of the way as they took the game, 4-3. Pierce extended his season high on-base streak to 15 games.

Nolan Thebiay and Adrian Montilva combined for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen - striking out three and not allowing a run.

The Otters and Y'alls conclude the series tomorrow afternoon at 12:07 p.m. CT in Florence.

