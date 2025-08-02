Early Homers Power Titans to Rain-Shortened Win

Trois-Rivičres, QC - The Ottawa Titans (37-34) got back-to-back homers to start the night in a 6-0 rain-shortened win over the Trois-Rivičres Aigles (28-43) on Saturday - seeing the club win their fourth in a row and 11th series in their last 12.

Right out of the gate, the Titans got to rookie right-hander Gavino Rosales (loss, 1-3) as Jackie Urbaez blasted a solo homer to right for his seventh of the year. Next, AJ Wright took the team lead with his eighth of the year with a solo blast to left to make it 2-0. After not posting back-to-back homers in over two seasons, the Titans now have three sets of back-to-back homers in the last week.

Opening for the third time this season, Luke Powell (ND, 0-0) was terrific with two scoreless innings, striking out two. The lefty allowed just one hit and faced one more than the minimum.

In the third, AJ Wright and Justin Fogel each singled to stand aboard with one out - setting up a three-run blast to centre off the bat of Victor Cerny to make it 5-0. For the former Aigle, he picked up his second extra base hit of the series and homer number six of the campaign.

Pitching in bulk, left-hander Mac Lardner (win, 4-5) cruised through four scoreless innings, facing just two more than the minimum. The only two base runners for the Aigles against the southpaw were two walks, with one coming with two outs in the third and the leadoff free pass in the fourth.

With Jake Sanford and Nolan McCarthy on with one down in the fifth, the Titans chased Rosales from the game after just four and a third. Fellow rookie Lucas Vega entered in relief, allowing an RBI double off the bat of Taylor Wright to plate one and make it 6-0.

As for Lardner, the lefty retired the final nine he faced to earn the win in a bounce-back outing. Lardner allowed no hits, walked two, and fanned four in the victory. Overall, Powell and Lardner combined to sit down 17 of the final 19 batters they faced.

With two on base to start the top of the seventh, the game was put in a delay as rain began to fall. After a delay of 45 minutes and in an official game, the contest was called.

AJ Wright, Justin Fogel, Victor Cerny, and Taylor Wright each recorded two hits in the rain-shortened victory.

The Titans are three games over the .500 mark for the first time since this season - as they earn their sixth shutout win of the year.

