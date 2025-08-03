Titans Drop Finale of Canadian Road Trip

Trois-Rivičres, QC - The Ottawa Titans (37-35) were unable to complete the sweep on Sunday, dropping the finale to the Trois-Rivičres Aigles (29-43) by a 9-6 final.

After a clean top of the first, right-hander Alfredo Villa (ND, 7-2) allowed a leadoff double to Mathieu Vallé in the bottom of the inning. LP Pelletier put the home side in front with an RBI single to left-centre to make it 1-0.

The Titans came right back in the third inning against Mike Hansell (ND, 5-5) to take the lead. Taylor Wright doubled to centre to lead off the frame and scored on a one-out single up the middle from Kaiden Cardoso. A few batters later, with a pair on, Justin Fogel blooped a single to left to plate Cardoso to make it 2-1.

With runners on the corners, Juan Carlos Negret lifted a deep fly ball to left to score LP Pelletier in the third inning to tie the game. After a walk put two on once again, Juan Montes crushed a three-run homer to right to put the Aigles back ahead at 5-2.

In the next half inning, the Titans responded with four of their own. With two in scoring position, a groundout to first off the bat of Aaron Casillas resulted in the second out of the inning - where Aigles first baseman Brandon Hylton threw to third attempting to double-off Taylor Wright. With the throw airmailed, it led to two runs scoring on the error to make it a 5-4 game. With a Kaiden Cardoso single on base, Jackie Urbaez smacked a two-run homer to right, putting the Titans up 6-5. The homer put Urbaez back into a tie for the team lead with his eighth of the year, matching his total from the 2024 campaign.

Villa gave way to the bullpen in the fourth - going just three and a third, allowing five runs on seven hits, walking one, hitting one, and striking out three.

Holding his own through three innings, left-hander Kaleb Hill (loss, 3-3) left two aboard with one out in the bottom of the seventh up by a run.

With Luis Curbelo coming off the bench to pinch hit, the Titans turned to Shane Gray, who allowed a go-ahead three-run homer to left-centre. The homer put the Aigles up for good at 8-6. Later in the inning, LP Pelletier recorded his fourth hit of the game, plating Mathieu Vallé to add insurance.

The Titans' offence was held off the board the rest of the way - going a combined five innings without a hit at one point.

Jackie Urbaez, AJ Wright, Taylor Wright, and Kaiden Cardoso all picked up two hits in the loss.

The Titans complete a successful Canadian road trip in the process by taking four of six.

With a day off on Monday, the Ottawa Titans start a season-high nine-game homestand with the first of a three-game series against the Trois-Rivičres Aigles on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. After Trois-Rivičres comes to town, Québec and Florence will also pay visits. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

