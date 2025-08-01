Titans Score Seven Unanswered to Defeat Aigles

Trois-Rivičres, QC - Opening August, the Ottawa Titans (36-34) won their third in a row with a 9-3 victory over the Trois-Rivičres Aigles (28-42) on Friday.

Things didn't start as planned for the visitors in their first game of the year at Stade Quillorama, as Shane Telfer (win, 6-5) was in trouble right out of the gate in the opening frame. After a leadoff single, Telfer walked the next two batters to load the bases with nobody out. Luis Curbelo reached on an E5, leading to Mathieu Vallé plating the opening run of the series. Next, Juan Carlos Negret reached on a fielder's choice on a 6-5 putout, seeing LP Pelletier cross the dish to make it 2-0. Telfer escaped an even bigger inning by getting a pair of flyouts to keep the deficit at two.

In the second, the Titans answered right back. With two out, Jesen Therrien (loss, 4-4) walked Nolan McCarthy, who later stole second. Taylor Wright got the visitors on the board with an RBI double to left-centre. Playing in his first game since Sunday, Bradlee Preap smoked a game-tying RBI single to right, scoring Wright to tie the game at two.

The Aigles responded with a leadoff walk against Telfer in the bottom of the second. After Alan Marrero stole second, Victor Sanchez reached on an infield single that was misplayed by AJ Wright, tipping off the edge of his glove and rolling into left-centre. The walk of Marrero came across to score on the second E5 of the night to put the Aigles back ahead 3-2.

In the third, the Titans took full control. After loading the bases with nobody out, Jake Sanford tied the game at three with a groundout to first. Nolan McCarthy gave the Titans the lead for good with a sacrifice fly to right before Taylor Wright reached on an E4, which plated a run to go up 5-3.

The two starters held their ground through the rest of the game - with Telfer locking in, allowing just one baserunner over his final four innings of work. Earning his third quality start of the campaign, Telfer allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, walking three, and striking out four. The southpaw also retired the final ten he faced to earn his second straight win.

For good measure in the seventh, the Titans added a pair of two-out runs off Therrien - with Nolan McCarthy smacking his second double of the night to left-centre to make it 7-3. Victor Cerny and Jake Sanford each came across to score as the Titans ended the former big leaguers' three-game win streak.

Therrien gave the Aigles seven innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on eight hits, walking four, and striking out five in the loss.

Billy Duby worked two scoreless innings before Zach Cameron finished the night on the mound with a pair of strikeouts in one inning of work.

In the ninth, Nolan McCarthy lifted his second sac fly of the game to right, scoring a leadoff Victor Cerny double before a bases-loaded walk drawn by Aaron Casillas scored Jake Sanford to make it 9-3.

Nolan McCarthy led the way for the Titans in the opener, going 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks, and four RBI. Jake Sanford also picked up a multi-hit game, while Victor Cerny registered three knocks against his former team.

The Titans are two games over the .500 mark for the first time since they took the first two games of the year in Kinston against Down East on opening weekend.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game Canadian road trip with the second of a three-game series against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. at Stade Quillorama in Trois-Rivières, Québec. After the series in Trois-Rivières, the Titans return home on Tuesday to begin a season-long nine-game homestand with Trois-Rivières, Québec, and Florence all coming to town.

